The Latest: Maintenance issue blamed for empty schedule

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico governor's online schedule (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez's office says a maintenance issue is to blame for her online calendar going months without any public updates.

The schedule on her website was updated Thursday after the Santa Fe New Mexican reported that her staff had not published any new entries since March.

Martinez spokesman Ben Cloutier said while performing maintenance, the publicly-accessible portion of the calendar was accidentally disabled and not reflecting any regular updates that had been made.

With the issue resolved, he said the previously unavailable portions of the calendar are now visible on the website.

The Martinez administration initially began publishing weekly schedules in September 2013 following requests from the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government and news organizations.

In September, the Albuquerque Journal reported that the office had fallen behind in updating the calendar by about three months.

12:18 p.m.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez's schedule has been updated online after going months without any new entries.

The change came Thursday after the Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the schedule listed on her website hadn't been updated by her staff since March.

The schedule offers insight into what groups meet with the governor and how she spends her time. In June, she traveled to Taiwan. Meetings with Japanese trade officials followed in July along with events related to a recent meeting of governors from around the U.S.

Martinez's office did not immediately respond Thursday to questions about why the schedule was not updated until now.

The Martinez administration initially began publishing weekly schedules in September 2013 following requests from the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government and news organizations.