The Latest: Maine's new voting system deciding US House race

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Latest on 2nd Congressional District race (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Additional tabulations under Maine's new voting system are needed to determine the winner of Maine's 2nd Congressional District race between Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Democrat Jared Golden.

Neither candidate collected a majority of first-place votes under Maine's ranked-choice voting system, which was used for the first time Tuesday in U.S. House and Senate races.

That's triggering additional voting rounds in which last-place finishers in the four-way race are eliminated and the votes are reallocated.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said those calculations, aided by computers, will take place next week. He's not committing to a specific timeline.

The race was the most expensive Congressional contest in Maine history, and about 150 votes separated Golden and Poliquin.

6:40 a.m.

It might be a while before a winner is determined in the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Democrat Jared Golden to represent Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

The race looks as if it could be the first time a member of Congress is elected by way of a ranked-choice ballot.

Neither Poliquin nor Golden was closing in on a majority of first-round votes as results trickled in early Wednesday in a four-way race.

If no one wins a majority, last-place finishers are eliminated and the votes are reallocated. The ranked-choice system was being used for the first time in U.S. House and Senate races in Maine.

The race was the most expensive Congressional contest in Maine history.