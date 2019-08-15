The Latest: Lawmakers urge panel to make DNR sell bug spray

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on a bill that would require the state Department of Natural Resources to sell insect repellent in all state parks and forests (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

A group of lawmakers is trying to persuade their colleagues to approve a bill that would require the state Department of Natural Resources to sell insect repellent in state parks and forests.

Reps. Jeff Mursau, Nick Milroy and Sen. Robert Cowles told the Assembly Committee on Environment during a hearing Thursday that the bill would help alleviate outdoor lovers' fears of contracting Lyme disease. They say the disease isn't going away.

The bill is part of a package of legislation Mursau and Cowles introduced this summer to prevent Lyme disease. According to state health officials, the average number of Lyme disease cases in Wisconsin has more than doubled over the last decade.

Other bills in the package would require the DNR to post signs warning of Lyme disease in every state park, state trail and state forest; create a committee to study tick-borne diseases; and require the DNR to include information on Lyme disease in state park brochures as well as launch a public awareness campaign annually.

___

10:35 a.m.

A legislative committee is set to consider a bill that would require the state Department of Natural Resources to sell insect repellent in state parks and forests.

The bill is part of a package of legislation Republican Rep. Jeff Mursau has introduced in an effort to prevent Lyme disease. The Assembly Committee on Environment is set to hold a public hearing on the measure Thursday.

According to a DNR fiscal estimate, only five out of 64 state parks and forests offer anything for sale currently. It would cost about $15,000 to create a system to sell repellent at the remaining 59 properties.

DNR officials anticipate spending $20,000 annually on repellent purchases. They expect sales revenue would cover ongoing costs.