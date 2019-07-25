The Latest: Labour rejects early bid to topple government

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre, holds his first Cabinet meeting as prime minister on Thursday July 25, 2019, pledging to break the Brexit impasse that brought down his predecessor Theresa May. Cabinet members seated at table from left, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock, Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, Works and Pensions Secretary and Minister for Women Amber Rudd, Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, Culture Scretary Nicky Morgan, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak, and Chief Whip Mark Spencer. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP) less Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre, holds his first Cabinet meeting as prime minister on Thursday July 25, 2019, pledging to break the Brexit impasse that brought down his predecessor Theresa May. ... more Photo: Aaron Chown, AP Photo: Aaron Chown, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close The Latest: Labour rejects early bid to topple government 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain's new government (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Britain's main opposition Labour Party has rejected calls for an immediate vote of no-confidence in the new government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson urged Labour to back an attempt to bring down the government on Johnson's first full day in office. She says Johnson, who was elected to replace Theresa May by two-thirds of the Conservative Party's 160,000 members, "holds no mandate from the public or Parliament."

But Labour, whose support would be needed for a vote to succeed, rejected the idea, saying "a no confidence vote now will only strengthen Boris Johnson's hand."

For a no-confidence vote to succeed, a handful of Conservative lawmakers would have to vote against their own government — something they are unlikely to do on its very first day.

Thursday is Parliament's last sitting day until September.

___

8:45 a.m.

Boris Johnson is convening his first Cabinet meeting as Britain's prime minister, pledging to break the impasse on issues that flummoxed predecessor Theresa May.

Johnson has less than 100 days to make good on his promise to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31 after what he called "three years of unfounded self-doubt."

The new Cabinet arrived early at Johnson's Downing Street office — a collection of fresh faces after Johnson culled senior members of May's team. The new line-up includes Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Treasury chief Sajid Javid and House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg.

In his first speech as prime minister, Johnson offered a plethora of promises, from more police on the streets to ending a ban on genetically modified crops to faster internet access.

___

Follow AP's full coverage of Brexit and the Conservative Party leadership race at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit