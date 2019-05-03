The Latest: Kansas House rejects budget in Medicaid fight

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature's debate on Medicaid expansion and the next state budget (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Kansas legislators who support expanding Medicaid have blocked the next state budget in hopes of forcing a vote on an expansion plan.

The Republican-led House voted 63-61 Friday against a proposed $18.4 billion spending blueprint for the budget year beginning July 1. The move sends the proposed budget back to the House and Senate negotiators who agreed on the details Thursday night.

Some Democrats and GOP moderates went into the debate on the measure saying they wanted to vote it down to push the GOP-controlled Senate's top Republicans to allow a vote on Medicaid expansion.

The House passed an expansion plan in March, but the Senate has not debated it.

The vote dashed Republican leaders' hopes of having lawmakers wrap up their business for the year Friday.

