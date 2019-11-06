The Latest: Judge allows Hawaii subpoena of Airbnb records

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a hearing on whether Hawaii should be allowed to subpoena Airbnb (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A judge is allowing Hawaii tax authorities to subpoena Airbnb to determine whether vacation rental operators have been paying their taxes.

First Circuit Court Judge Bert Ayabe issued the ruling in Honolulu on Wednesday.

Airbnb and the state Department of Taxation have already negotiated what records the company will provide if subpoenaed.

Airbnb says it will give Hawaii the records of 1,000 hosts who received the most revenue from 2016 through 2018.

The company will provide data for hosts who had more than $2,000 in annual revenue during those years, but the identities will remain anonymous. The state may then request individual records for these hosts.

10 a.m.

A judge is hearing arguments on whether Hawaii tax authorities may subpoena Airbnb for records of its hosts as part of an investigation into whether operators of vacation rentals have been paying their taxes.

Airbnb has already agreed to give the state records for thousands of Hawaii hosts so long as the judge approves the subpoena.

First Circuit Court Judge Bert Ayabe is considering the matter in Honolulu on Wednesday.

Airbnb has agreed to provide Hawaii the records of 1,000 hosts who received the most revenue from 2016 through 2018.

The company will provide anonymized data for hosts who had more than $2,000 in annual revenue during those years. The state may then request individual records for these hosts.