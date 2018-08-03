The Latest: JFK's rocking chair sells for $50K at auction





BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on an auction of iconic memorabilia associated with the late President John F. Kennedy (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A rocking chair that the late President John F. Kennedy used to meet with world leaders in the Oval Office has sold at auction for $50,000.

The chair and other iconic items associated with the nation's 35th president were auctioned off Friday on Cape Cod, not far from the Kennedy compound in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

Eldred's auction gallery in East Dennis says 15 pens that JFK used to establish the Peace Corps and sign a landmark nuclear arms treaty fetched $60,000.

But a number of other intriguing items didn't sell, including Kennedy's last pencil doodles before his assassination on Nov. 22, 1963. Auction house president Josh Eldred says buyers can still make offers and he's confident the best of the memorabilia eventually will sell.

12 a.m.

Some of the most iconic items associated with the late President John F. Kennedy are going on the auction block.

Eldred's auction gallery in East Dennis, on Cape Cod, is taking bids on a rocking chair that JFK used in the Oval Office, a tie clip in the shape of the PT-109 torpedo boat Kennedy commanded during World War II, and pens he used to establish the Peace Corps and sign a landmark nuclear arms treaty.

Other items up for grabs include a charcoal drawing of JFK by Aaron Abraham Shikler, done as a study for the slain president's official White House portrait; handwritten notes JFK jotted about Vietnam around 1953; and his letter opener and crystal ashtray.

Auction house vice president Bill Bourne says Friday's auction is a chance for JFK admirers to own some "coveted" bits of history.