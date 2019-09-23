The Latest: Italy, Malta push for help with rescued migrants

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — The Latest on the influx of migrants into Europe (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Italy and Malta are pushing for more help from fellow European Union nations with migrants rescued at sea.

Their countries' interior ministers as well as those from France and Germany are meeting in Malta on Monday to develop some automatic mechanism to wbsure that those rescued at sea will be distributed among other countries and not be the responsibility of the nations where they land.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the aim was to achieve an "emergency mechanism" for the next few months until the incoming European Commission can start work on a permanent arrangement.

EU officials are also participating at the Malta meeting.

Seehofer said thorny questions include which ports can be used, how to distribute the migrants in Europe and also fight human traffickers.

___

9:50 a.m.

Security and municipal services on the Greek island of Lesbos will hold an emergency meeting Monday after administrators of a refugee camp said they were overwhelmed by the number of arrivals from nearby Turkey.

The camp at Moria on the Aegean Sea island began turning away new arrivals Friday as the number of people at the site exceeded 12,000, four times its intended capacity.

The rapidly rising numbers — the highest entering the European Union — have created the worst crisis on the island since the massive influx of refugees into Europe four years ago.

The government has promised tougher sea patrols and said it would seek additional international support including resources from the EU border protection agency Frontex.