The Latest: Philippines reopens gyms, museums as surge ebbs The Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 1:49 a.m.
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials have allowed the reopening of gyms, skating rinks, racket courts and museums in metropolitan Manila and adjacent provinces as a coronavirus surge continues to ease.
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez says Filipinos 65 years old and above who have been restricted to home can now travel within the densely populated capital region two weeks after having been fully vaccinated.
Written By
The Associated Press