The Latest: Taiwan tightens restrictions as cases rise
The Associated Press
May 19, 2021
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan recorded 267 new cases Wednesday and raised COVID-19 restrictions for the entire island.
Up until now, indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 had been banned in the capital Taipei and neighboring New Taipei city. They're now in force elsewhere on the island.
Written By
The Associated Press