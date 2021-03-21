The Latest: India reports biggest surge in cases in 4 months The Associated Press March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 3:16 a.m.
1 of12 Elderly Indians on wheel chairs wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 8, 2021. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 A young man wearing a face mask waits for a train in the central station in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, March 21, 2021. On Monday, German politics will discuss further measures to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, Maya Peralta, right, sits with her son, Clarendon Alternative Elementary School second-grader H Suchovsky, as students and parents attend distance learning Zoom classes at Midtown Terrace Playground in San Francisco. School officials plan to reopen classrooms for some of the youngest students beginning April 12 under a tentative deal reached with the teachers union, according to a newspaper report. The agreement was announced late Friday, March 5, 2021, after months of debate over how and when kids would return to in-person instruction as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations decline statewide. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, Clarendon Alternative Elementary School second grader Haruki Ishiyama works on his computer as students and parents attend distance learning Zoom classes at Midtown Terrace Playground in San Francisco. San Francisco Unified School District officials said in a statement that they reached the arrangement with the teachers union to "return as many students as possible in focal groups to nearly a full school day, 5 days a week," the Chronicle reported, Friday, March 5. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Anti-vaccination protesters hold a doll with "I don't want to be a lab rat" written on it backdropped by a Romanian national flag, during a rally outside the parliament building in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Some thousands of anti-vaccination protestors from across Romania converged outside the parliament building protesting against government pandemic control measures as authorities announced new restrictions amid a rise of COVID-19 infections. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Masked with the colors of the national flag, people protest for the resignation of President Mario Abdo Benitez over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the state of the public health system, near his official residence in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A health worker injects a doctor with a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, March 8, 2021. Vietnam has started the vaccination campaign with a hope to inoculate half of the population of 96 millions against COVID-19 by the end of the year. Hau Dinh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Indians are administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 8, 2021. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW DELHI — India has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in four months amid a worrying surge that has prompted multiple states to return to some form of restrictions on public gathering.
The Health Ministry on Sunday reported 43,846 new cases in the past 24 hours, the worst single-day increase since mid-November.
Written By
The Associated Press