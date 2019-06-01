The Latest: House begins overtime action on state budget

Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, outlines a $39.9 billion state budget plan to the Executive Committee, Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Springfield, Ill. Lawmakers missed the Friday, May 31, 2019 deadline to adjourn their spring session after a week of landmark votes including approving a constitutional amendment question asking voters whether to switch to a graduated income-tax structure that hits the wealthy harder and sending to the governor statutory language to protect abortion rights after several Republican-led states have imposed steep restrictions on the procedure.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on action in the Illinois General Assembly (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

The Illinois House has begun overtime action to approve a state budget.

The Executive Committee on Saturday approved a $39.9 billion spending plan and legislation authorizing its implementation for the year that begins July 1.

Those measures are now headed for evening action on the floor. They join other legislation approved by the Senate Friday night that includes revenue streams for the operating budget, a $45 billion state construction program and legislation to allow the state to borrow billions of dollars through bond sales to pay for the construction.

Lawmakers also plan to borrow more than $1 billion to put toward a nearly $7 billion pile of overdue bills. The interest paid on the borrowed money would be lower than the late-payment interest it currently pays.

Friday was the adjournment deadline for the spring session. Legislation requires three-fifths majorities for approval now.

4:05 a.m.

The Illinois Legislature blew a Friday deadline for ending its spring session and the House returns Saturday.

The House and Senate approved a budget Friday night for the year that begins July 1. The $39.9 billion plan goes to first-year Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The Senate completed its fiscal work. It approved revenue streams for the operating budget and OK'd a $45 billion, six-year construction program Pritzker wants.

The Senate then adjourned until fall but the House must act on that Senate work Saturday.

Officials had been hoping to legalize sports betting and expand casino gambling. A House OK on that Saturday would likely bring the Senate back sooner.

But after May 31, every issue that comes to a vote requires a three-fifths majority in each chamber.