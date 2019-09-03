The Latest: Hopes high Louisiana ex-gov can be released soon

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on the hospitalization of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

A daughter of former four-term Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards says she expects her 92-year-old father to be released from the hospital as early as Wednesday.

Anna Edwards confirmed that her father was hospitalized Tuesday after becoming unresponsive. She says dehydration — possibly from food poisoning — is believed to have caused a drop in the former governor's blood sugar. She says her father was in good spirits — talking, laughing and joking. But, he was to remain in the hospital overnight.

Edwards, a Democrat, dominated Louisiana politics for much of the late 20th century. He served as governor from 1972 to 1980, 1984 to 1988 and 1992 to 1996.

___

4:30 p.m.

A daughter of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards confirms that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital.

Anna Edwards said she spoke to her 92-year-old father by phone as she traveled to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. She said he was in the emergency room but sounded clear-headed. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day.

He went to prison following a May 2000 conviction for racketeering involving riverboat casino licenses. He was released in 2011 and, at age 83, married his third wife, Trina Grimes, then 32. They had a son in 2013.