The Latest: Goodman wins third term as Las Vegas mayor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on municipal elections in Las Vegas and other southern Nevada cities (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has overwhelmingly won a third and final term in office, matching her husband Oscar Goodman's 12-year span running the city.

Carolyn Goodman captured eight of every 10 votes Tuesday, allowing her to bypass a June general election. She needed to win more than 50 percent of the vote over six challengers.

While Goodman voted early Tuesday and attended a morning campaign event, the 80-year-old mayor didn't attend her election night watch party at her husband's glitzy downtown steakhouse.

Goodman announced in January that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and her husband announced at the party Tuesday night that she had been feeling too tired after a recent round of chemotherapy to attend the event.

He said she planned to rest and return to work Wednesday.

___

7:40 p.m.

Early results in the race for Las Vegas Mayor show incumbent Carolyn Goodman with an overwhelming lead over six challengers.

The first batch of results released Tuesday night shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. showed Goodman capturing more than eight out of every 10 votes.

If Goodman locks in more than 50 percent she will be able to bypass a June general election and cement a 24-year uninterrupted span of herself and husband Oscar Goodman serving as the city's mayor.

Carolyn Goodman in 2011 succeeded her husband after he spent a dozen years as Las Vegas mayor.

Early results showed former Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz, former U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs project manager Melissa Clary each capturing about one-third of the vote in a Las Vegas City Council seat.