The Latest: Giessel expects Monday votes on dividend, budget

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the Alaska Legislature (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Senate President Cathy Giessel says she expects a vote Monday in the Alaska Senate on the dividend paid to residents from the state's oil-wealth fund.

The Senate on Tuesday narrowly voted down a full Alaska Permanent Fund dividend, which would equate to checks to qualified residents of around $3,000 this year. The measure failed by one vote, with one prominent supporter, Sen. Mike Shower, absent.

Shower has cited work obligations for his absence but attendance by others also has been spotty since then.

Giessel says a vote on whether to rescind the Senate's action on the bill will take place Monday, along with a planned vote on the state operating budget. She says she's not sure how the vote on the dividend bill will turn out.

___

11:25 a.m.

House and Senate negotiators have agreed to separate from the budget the dividend paid to Alaskans from the state's oil-wealth fund in an effort to speed the budget's passage.

Disagreement over the dividend had snarled efforts to finalize a state operating budget with the start of the new fiscal year looming on July 1.

House and Senate negotiators completed their work Saturday. The House and Senate still must vote on the plan.

The idea behind untangling the two issues is to deal with the dividend separately. Whether agreement on this year's dividend can be reached by the end of the special session Friday remains to be seen.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said a long-standing dividend calculation should be followed. That would result in checks to qualified residents estimated around $3,000.