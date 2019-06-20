The Latest: All 12 GOP senators walk out over cap and trade

A TV reporter interviews self-employed logger Bridger Hasbrouck, of Dallas, Ore., outside the Oregon State House in Salem, Ore., on Thursday, June 20, 2019, the day the Senate is scheduled to take up a bill that would create the nation's second cap-and-trade program to curb carbon emissions. Senate Republicans, however, pledged to walk out so there wouldn't be enough lawmakers present for a vote on House Bill 2020, which is extremely unpopular among loggers, truckers and many rural voters. less A TV reporter interviews self-employed logger Bridger Hasbrouck, of Dallas, Ore., outside the Oregon State House in Salem, Ore., on Thursday, June 20, 2019, the day the Senate is scheduled to take up a bill ... more Photo: Gillian Flaccus, AP Photo: Gillian Flaccus, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: All 12 GOP senators walk out over cap and trade 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a walkout by Oregon Senate Republicans to protest legislation to address climate change (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

None of the Oregon Senate's 12 Republicans appeared for a vote on what could be the nation's second statewide cap and trade law.

Senate President Peter Courtney has requested the governor to deploy the state police to physically compel members back to the Statehouse.

Members will be fined $500 a day starting Friday for every day Republicans continue to delay a vote.

Courtney says he "had no choice" but to call the Oregon State Police and adds "this is the saddest day of my legislative life."

He begged Republicans to return to take a vote calling their behavior "extraordinarily dangerous and explosive."

Under a cap and trade program, the state would put an overall limit on greenhouse gas emissions and auction off pollution "allowances" for each ton of carbon industries plan to emit.

___

10:58 a.m.

Oregon Republicans have fled the Statehouse__and the state__to avoid taking a vote on a landmark climate plan.

Republicans want the proposal__aimed at lowering the state's greenhouse gas emissions__to be sent to the voters for approval. A spokeswoman for Senate Republicans says Thursday that negotiations with Democrats fell apart late Wednesday evening prompting conservatives to pursue a walkout.

The spokeswoman also confirms that some members have even left the state to avoid a vote.

The governor's office confirmed Wednesday that Gov. Kate Brown is preparing to deploy the State Police to physically compel members back to the statehouse.

Oregon State Police doesn't have jurisdiction beyond state lines.

___

9:48 a.m.

It looks like Republicans in the Oregon Senate will again walk out to thwart majority Democrats' goals, this time attempting to block a sweeping plan to address climate change.

Three Republican state senators confirmed to Oregon Public Broadcasting Thursday morning that many of their colleagues would be absent from the Capitol when a Senate floor session begins at 11 a.m., likely denying the chamber a quorum.

Democrats want to pass cap and trade, a free market solution to lower industrial greenhouse gas emissions. Cap and trade is a top priority for Democrats, who view the program as a way to meet the state's emission goals.

Republicans walked out of the Senate earlier this session in protest of a school funding tax package. The standoff lasted four days, until the governor struck a deal to table legislation on gun control and vaccine requirements.