The Latest: GOP attacks Evers budget as deliberations begin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the Legislature's finance committee beginning its public work on state budget revisions (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Republicans on the Legislature's finance committee are kicking off deliberations on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' state budget by branding the spending plan as "irresponsible."

The finance committee is beginning the months-long process of revising the budget Wednesday with briefings by state agencies on their spending priorities.

Republicans control the committee. Rep. John Nygren, the committee's co-chairman, began the briefings by labeling Evers' plan as "irresponsible." Sen. Alberta Darling, the committee's co-chairwoman, lamented that the budget raises taxes by $1.3 billion and is projected to lead to a nearly $2 billion shortfall heading into the next budget.

Democratic Rep. Chris Taylor says the spending plan is the "people's budget."

___

9:25 a.m.

Republican legislators are about to start the months-long public process of revising Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' state budget with agency briefings

Officials from the departments of Public Instruction, Transportation and Health Services are set to brief the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee starting Wednesday morning on the portions of Evers' budget that affect them. The departments of Workforce Development, Corrections and Natural Resources are set to present on Thursday.

The committee won't take any votes during the hearings. The proceedings will mostly serve as an opening for Republicans who control the committee to criticize Evers' spending plan in front of the media.

The committee is scheduled to hold public hearings on Evers' budget at four different locations around the state during April before returning to Madison to start voting on revisions.