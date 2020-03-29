The Latest: Four new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota; total 9

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Minnesota reported four new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's death toll from the new coronavirus to nine.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports 503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 252 people who no longer need to be isolated, the Star Tribune reported. As of Sunday, there were 39 cases of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, up nine from the day before.

Including the 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced Sunday, 45 Minnesota counties have at least one confirmed case of the disease caused by the coronavirus. Counties added to the list for the first time Sunday are Cottonwood, Douglas, Isanti and Otter Tail. Hennepin County is still the state's hardest-hit county, with 171 confirmed cases, an increase of 19 confirmed cases from the day before.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough.

Minnesota was in the second full day of a statewide “stay-at-home” order on Sunday. Gov. Tim Walz issued a general stay-at-home order for all noncritical workers statewide that took effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday as a way to limit the spread of the coronavirus.