The Latest: Flooding rains fall in Louisiana, Mississippi

Cars stack up northbound on Interstate 110, as they encounter high water in the roadway under the railroad bridge near the governor's mansion, as even fewer vehicles opt to try to navigate the water as they progress southbound after heavy rains, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP) less Cars stack up northbound on Interstate 110, as they encounter high water in the roadway under the railroad bridge near the governor's mansion, as even fewer vehicles opt to try to navigate the water as they ... more Photo: Travis Spradling, AP Photo: Travis Spradling, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Flooding rains fall in Louisiana, Mississippi 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on storms and flooding in Louisiana and Mississippi (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Rain continues to fall in parts of southeastern Louisiana and south Mississippi, prompting calls for residents to avoid flooded roadways and evacuate low-lying areas.

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency for parts of Mississippi including Hattiesburg, citing more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain that have fallen in the area.

Forecasters say more than 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain have fallen in parts of Louisiana's Washington Parish, north of New Orleans.

Officials have blocked off numerous roads, including some major highways, and rescued some motorists who got stalled in deep water.

Flash flooding is also beginning in parts of southwest Alabama.

A number of rivers in the region are predicted to rise above flood stage in coming days.

___

6 p.m.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are causing damage across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The National Weather Service reports wind damage in seven Louisiana parishes and seven Mississippi counties from a line of heavy storms that moved eastward across the area Thursday.

Possible tornadoes hit Franklin Parish in northeast Louisiana and Yazoo County in central Mississippi, although meteorologists will have to survey damage to confirm if there were twisters.

Forecasters say there's a marginal chance of tornadoes Friday in a band stretching from the central Gulf Coast to southeast Virginia.

High winds are also predicted across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and West Virginia.

The same system produced numerous reports of trees down and power outages across Texas and Arkansas late Wednesday and early Thursday.

____

10 a.m.

Parts of the Gulf Coast are at risk for severe weather Thursday as a line of storms marches eastward.

The National Weather Service has posted tornado watches for much of Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

An area of heavy rain is moving through Louisiana and Arkansas and is predicted to douse areas to the east by Friday morning. Forecasters predict a slight chance or tornadoes across southern Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday. Sustained winds of 25 mph (40 kph) with higher gusts are also predicted across parts of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The same system produced numerous reports of trees down and power outages across Texas and Arkansas late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Heavy rains are also predicted across the South later in the week.