The Latest: 770 homes under evacuation in Spokane fire

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest (all times local):

7:58 p.m.

Authorities say some 770 homes have been issued evacuation notices because of a wildfire in Spokane.

Spokane Valley Firefighters said on Twitter at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that 770 occupancies were under level one, two or three evacuation notices.

The agency says the blaze had burned less than one square mile just north of Upriver Drive.

Official reports count one structure as lost, but Spokane Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Melanie Rose estimated at least six structures have been destroyed. She said at least two were listed as homes.

Red Cross Northwest officials said they had opened a shelter for evacuees at Bowdish Middle School in Spokane Valley.

___

7:18 p.m.

Several businesses, homes and an assisted living facility were evacuated in Central Point near Medford because of a fast-moving wildfire.

Medford Police said the fire which reportedly started near the Rogue Valley Family Fun Center Tuesday spread quickly through dry brush and grass through a large field behind Costco toward the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport.

The Mail Tribune reports that 14 residents of an assisted living facility were evacuated and will spend the night at an area hospital.

Police say the fire caused property damage but apparently no injuries and was brought largely under control before it could reach the airport.

Police say some evacuations remained in place while fire personnel work to bring the fire fully under control.

___

6:30 p.m.

Authorities say a grass fire in the Columbia River Gorge near The Dalles, Oregon, has prompted level three "go now" evacuations for area residents.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office says fire crews were responding to the blaze just southeast of The Dalles Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Forestry Service Columbia River Gorge officials say the fire had burned up to 3 square miles.

The evacuation notice to leave immediately was issued for residents on 8 Mile Road between Emerson Loop, the 15 Mile Junction, all of Wretham Market Road and Mason Road.

___

5:42 p.m.

Fire crews from around Spokane, Washington, are battling a fast-moving fire near Upriver Drive that has destroyed several homes and forced "go now" evacuations in the area.

News outlets report that fire crews were called after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 6400 block of East Upriver Drive where the fire started.

Spokane Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Melanie Rose told the Spokesman-Review at 5:10 p.m. that the fire had crested a hill and was burning several homes.

She says residents west of Northwoods Drive, South of Francis Avenue and east of Beacon Hill and north of Upriver Drive should leave their homes immediately.