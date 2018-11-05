The Latest: Feinstein casts ballot, urges others to vote

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on 2018 California elections (all times local):

12 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has dropped off her ballot outside San Francisco's City Hall and encouraged other citizens to vote.

The 85-year-old Democrat and senior senator from California said Monday she hopes more Democrats than Republicans will vote in Tuesday's election, but still encourages everyone to join in.

The former San Francisco mayor was accompanied by her husband, Richard Blum, and stopped to greet fellow voters and people passing by.

Her challenger is fellow Democrat state Sen. Kevin de Leon.

Feinstein says she has her fingers crossed for a blue wave that Democrats hope will allow them to take control of the House.

___

11 a.m.

Candidates are making last-minute stops at diners, union halls and bus stops, rousing voters to urgency. Thousands of volunteers are pounding on doors and dialing phones.

But beyond the frenzy of activity Monday, it appears Democrats who have chased Republicans out of much of California are poised to hold their ground on Election Day, and perhaps gain even more.

For the second consecutive general election, there isn't even a Republican on the ballot for U.S. Senate against Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Democrat Gavin Newson is the favorite over Republican John Cox.

And Republicans are defending seven U.S. House seats in districts that were carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016, where Democrats are aiming to take charge.