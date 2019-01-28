The Latest: Family 'thankful' worker stuck in elevator is OK

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a housekeeping employee stuck for days in the private elevator of a Manhattan townhouse (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Police say a 53-year-old woman was trapped for three days in the elevator of the Manhattan townhouse owned by billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens.

She was rescued Monday after authorities responded to a 911 call from the home near Central Park. Firefighters freed the housekeeping employee after forcing entry into the elevator.

The Stephens' family issued a statement, calling Marites Fortaliza "a valued member of the Stephens extended family for 18 years."

They said they were "relieved and thankful that Fortaliza was doing well" at a New York hospital, where she arrived suffering from dehydration.

The cause of the elevator mishap is under investigation.

Stephens is the chairman, president and CEO of Stephens Inc., an investment bank based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

___

2 p.m.

Police say a woman was rescued after being stuck for three days in the private elevator of a Manhattan townhouse owned by a billionaire investment banker from Arkansas.

A police spokesman says the 53-year-old woman was in stable condition Monday at a hospital. The woman is a family employee.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at about 10 a.m. from the home on East 65th Street, near Central Park. Firefighters freed the woman after forcing entry into the elevator.

The luxury townhouse is owned by Warren A. Stephens and his wife, Harriet Stephens. He did not immediately respond to a message left with Stephens Inc., his investment bank based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The cause of the elevator mishap is under investigation.