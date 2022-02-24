The Latest: Ukraine says Russian army attacked from Belarus

The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis: ___ KYIV, Ukraine \u2014 Ukraine\u2019s border guard agency says that the Russian military has attacked the country from neighboring Belarus. The agency said that the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. They said the Ukrainian border guards were firing back, adding that there was no immediate report of casualties. Russian troops have deployed to its ally Belarus for military drills, a move that the West saw as a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is about 75 kilometers (50 miles) south of the border with Belarus. ___ BERLIN \u2014 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply condemned Russia\u2019s attack on Ukraine calling it \u201ca terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe.\u201d The chancellor said Thursday morning that \u201cthe Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. It cannot be justified by anything.\u201d He added that \u201cGermany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms.\u201d Scholz said in a written statement that \u201cour solidarity is with Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop this military action immediately." He added Germany would coordinate closely with others within the framework of the Group of Seven, NATO and the European Union. ___ BERLIN \u2014 The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is telling air operators of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that \u201cthis is now an active conflict zone.\u201d In the bulletin issued early Thursday, EASA said that \u201cairspace and critical infrastructure, including airports, are exposed to military activities which result in safety risks for civil aircraft. In particular, there is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft.\u201d It added: \u201cThe presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a HIGH risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels.\u201d It recommended that, \u201cadditionally, as a precautionary measure, operators should exercise extreme caution and avoid using the airspace\u201d within 100 nautical miles of the Belarusian- and Russia-Ukraine border. ___ UNITED NATIONS \u2014 U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Russia's attack on Ukraine \u2014 as he appealed for President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops \u2014 was \u201cthe saddest moment\u201d of his five-year tenure. The U.N. chief opened the emergency Security Council meeting by urgently appealing to Putin: \u201cIn the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia." But during the meeting, Putin announced early Thursday that he was launching a \u201cspecial military operation\u201d in eastern Ukraine. Guterres later urged the Russian president to withdraw his troops and added: \u201cIn the name of humanity do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century, with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation, but with an impact we cannot even foresee in relation to the consequences for the global economy.\u201d \u201cWhat is clear for me is that this war doesn\u2019t make any sense,\u201d Guterres said, stressing that it violates the U.N. Charter and will cause a level of suffering if it doesn\u2019t stop that Europe hasn\u2019t know since at least the 1990s Balkans crisis. ___ BEIJING \u2014 Asian stock markets have plunged and oil prices surged after President Vladimir Putin announced Russian military action in Ukraine. Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2% and Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3% Thursday. Oil prices jumped nearly $3 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies. Earlier, Wall Street\u2019s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance. Investors already were uneasy about the possible impact of the Federal Reserve\u2019s plans to try to cool inflation by withdrawing ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus that boosted share prices. ___ UNITED NATIONS \u2014 Ukraine\u2019s ambassador at the United Nations has told the Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin has \u201cdeclared war on Ukraine.\u201d He also pressed his Russian counterpart to state that Russia will not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Wednesday night that if Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was not in a position to give a positive answer, he should relinquish the presidency of the Security Council, which Russia holds this month. The Ukrainian then asked for another emergency meeting of the Security Council, calling on the U.N. body \u201cto stop the war because it\u2019s too late to talk about de-escalation.\u201d Kyslytsya then asked if he should play the video of Putin announcing military operations being launched in Ukraine. Nebenzia replied: \u201cThis isn\u2019t called a war. This is called a special military operation in Donbas.\u201d ___ WASHINGTON \u2014 President Joe Biden is condemning Russia for an \u201cunprovoked and unjustified attack\u201d on Ukraine. He promises that the U.S. and its allies \u201cwill hold Russia accountable.\u201d Biden says he plans to speak to the American people Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced Thursday. In a written statement, Biden adds: \u201cPresident Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.\u201d ___ MOSCOW \u2014 Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming it\u2019s intended to protect civilians. In a televised address early Thursday, Putin says the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He adds that Russia doesn\u2019t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin says the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime." Putin also is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action will lead to "consequences they have never seen."