WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Election Day (all times local):
1:54 a.m.
Democrat Stacey Abrams says votes remain to be counted in the tight Georgia governor's race and vows to wait for them all.
Abrams told supporters at her election night party that they would "have a chance to do a do-over" in her race against Republican Brian Kemp, implying a runoff.
Kemp has a narrow lead in the vote count, but it was still possible the race could go to a runoff. In Georgia, a race goes to an automatic runoff if neither candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.
Early returns showed Kemp running up large margins across rural and small-town Georgia, but parts of metro Atlanta, where Abrams' strength is concentrated, had yet to report.
Some of those Atlanta-area counties had extended voting hours for some precincts to accommodate the crowds and compensate for problems.
A view of the White House on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Washington.
Photo: Evan Vucci, AP
Voters line up in the rain outside Bright Family and Youth Center in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Across the country, voters headed to the polls Tuesday in one of the most high-profile midterm elections in years. less
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
Jess King, right, Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania's 10th congressional district, and her daughter Esme King-Martin, 13, arrive to cast her vote at Martin Luther King Elementary School in Lancaster, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. less
Photo: Chris Knight, AP
James Fitzgerald, of Boonsboro, Md., a poll worker for the last four months, sets up a voting booth at Northern Middle School in Hagerstown, Md., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, on the eve of the 2018 midterm elections. (Colleen McGrath/The Herald-Mail via AP) less
Photo: Colleen McGrath, AP
Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship checks for voter signatures while collecting ballots at the drive-up ballot drop site in downtown Bend, Ore., on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Joe Kline/The Bulletin via AP)
Photo: Joe Kline, AP
A line forms outside a polling site on election day in Atlanta, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: David Goldman, AP
Yolanda Jimenez casts her mail-in ballot in at the voting center at the California Museum Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Voters will pick a new governor and weigh in on contests for the U.S. Senate, Congress, the state Legislature and ballot measures along with local candidates and issues. less
Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP
Ballot boxes line the wall on the first floor of Lewiston, Maine City Hall Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, ready to be delivered to the voting locations Tuesday morning after the voting has begun. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP) less
Photo: Russ Dillingham, AP
America votes in the 2018 midterm elections
Photo: Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg
Dressed in a Tyrannosaurus rex costume, Ben Enghardt campaigns for Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), the Democratic candidate for the Senate, outside a polling place in Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times) less
Photo: TAMIR KALIFA/NYT
Penelope Larsen, 3, eyes the ballot box as her mother finishes up voting Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at precinct 2 in Twin Falls, Idaho. (Drew Nash /The Times-News via AP)
Photo: Drew Nash/Associated Press
U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Costa Mesa, leaves the Rohrabacher's "Liberty Headquarters" set upstairs of the Skosh Monahan's Irish Pub in Costa Mesa, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Rohrabacher was first elected three decades ago as a Reagan Republican, but he's been campaigning as a maverick willing to defy both parties. The fight for control of the House could come down to a handful of seats out West, particularly in California, where the GOP's one-time stronghold of Orange County voted for Clinton in 2016. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) less
Photo: Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press
Voters line up to cast their ballots shortly before the polls open in the midterm elections at First Church in Owasso, Okla., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Mike Simons/Tulsa World Via AP
A line forms outside a polling site on election day in Atlanta, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: David Goldman/Associated Press
Lloyd Salters, from Humansville, Mo., votes at Caplinger Woods RV & Campgrounds, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Stockton, Mo.
Photo: Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senator, Beto ORourke waves as he and his family leave a polling site in El Paso, Texas after casting his vote, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. His wife, Amy Sanders, is to the right of him. His daughter, Molly, 10, walks in front of him. less
Photo: JERRY LARA/San Antonio Express-News
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) (R) talks with a supporters after he cast his ballot at El Paso Community College-Rio Grande Campus on Election Day November 06, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. In Texas, O'Rourke is in a surprisingly tight contest against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for the state's U.S. Senate race. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Texas US Senate candidate Beto ORourke (R) walks with his wife, Amy Hoover Sanders, and his three children, Ulysses, 11 (3rd L); Henry, 7 (L); and Molly, 10, to the El Paso Community College-Rio Grande Campus to vote in the US midterm elections on November 6, 2018. - Americans started voting Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of US President Donald Trump's controversial presidency, with control of Congress at stake. less
Photo: PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, votes while holding his granddaughter, Ela Molina, 1, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Cleveland.
Photo: Phil Long/Associated Press
Representative Peter King and his wife Rosemary hand in their completed ballots as voters turn out at the Manor Elementary School in Seaford, N.Y. on Election day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Steve Pfost /Newsday Via AP
Democrat Liuba Grechen-Shirley, running against Representative Peter King in New York's 2nd Congressional District, greets voting inspectors as voters turn out at the Amityville Memorial High School, in Amityville, N.Y. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. less
Photo: Steve Pfost /Newsday Via AP
Tallahassee mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, with his one year old son Davis, walks out after casting his ballot on November 6, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. Gillum is in a close race against Republican candidate Ron DeSantis. less
Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Tallahassee mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, with is one year old son Davis, talks with the media after casting his ballot on November 6, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. Gillum is in a close race against Republican candidate Ron DeSantis. less
Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis greets supporters with his son Mason after voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Our Lady of the Sea Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Photo: Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union Via AP
Gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis leaves his voting site with his son Mason, wife Casey and daughter Madison on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Our Lady of the Sea Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Photo: (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union Via AP
Voters wait in the line to vote at the Fiesta Mart on Kirby Drive and Old Spanish Trail on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Houston.
Photo: Yi-Chin Lee/Staff Photographer
Voters are heading to the polls outside a school on Tuesday to cast ballots in the pivotal 2018 midterm elections in Arlington, Virginia on Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Olivier Douliery/TNS
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., center, walks home with his mom Mary Kathleen, left, as his wife, Anne Holton, right, follows after voting in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Kaine is running against Republican Corey Stewart. less
Photo: Steve Helber/Associated Press
Burton resident Kassi Jozwiak, left, votes alongside her 7-year-old daughter Haidyn Jozwiak on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at New Testament Community Church in Burton, Mich.
Photo: Jake May/The Flint Journal Via AP
A person holds a sign that reads "Democrats Please Vote" during midterm elections in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 6, 2018. Today's midterm elections will determine whether Republicans keep control of Congress and will set the stage for President Donald Trump's bid to win re-election in 2020. less
Photo: Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg
A voter looks at a map while waiting to cast a midterm ballot on November 6, 2018 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Voters are turning out in historic numbers to cast ballots while considering national issues including immigration, a strong economy and President Trump's overall performance. less
Photo: Darren Hauck/Getty Images
A woman shows support for voters with a "Bravo Voters" sign outside the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center polling place on November 6, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Voters visited polling places around Texas on Election Day to cast their ballots in the midterms. less
Photo: Loren Elliott/Getty Images
Greg Stanton, Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative, greets voters with his daughter outside a polling station in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 6, 2018. Today's midterm elections will determine whether Republicans keep control of Congress and will set the stage for President Donald Trump's bid to win re-election in 2020. less
Photo: Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg
Voters cast ballots in front of an American flag at a polling station in Purcellville, Virginia, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Today's midterm elections will determine whether Republicans keep control of Congress and will set the stage for President Donald Trump's bid to win re-election in 2020. less
Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
Voters cast ballots at a polling station in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on November 6, 2018. - Americans started voting Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of US President Donald Trump's controversial presidency, with control of Congress at stake. less
Photo: KEREM YUCEL/AFP/Getty Images
A 'Vote Here' sign sits along a road near a polling location on Election Day on November 6, 2018 in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Turnout is expected to be high nationwide as Democrats hope to take back control of at least one chamber of Congress. less
Photo: Justin Merriman/Getty Images
Displaced voters walk through debris to vote in a new polling location after their regular polling place was damaged by Hurricane Michael at Shell Point Beach in Wakulla Country, Florida on November 6, 2018. Floridians are deciding on two hotly contested races for Senate and Governor, among other local seats. less
Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Stickers are available for voters who have cast their ballot at the Franklin Elementary School on November 6, 2018 in Kent, Ohio. Turnout is expected to be high nationwide as Democrats hope to take back control of at least one chamber of Congress. less
Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
Voters cast their ballots at a polling station set up at Noonday Baptist Church for the mid-term elections on November 6, 2018 in Marietta, Georgia. Georgia has a tight race to elect the state's next Governor. less
Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his girlfriend Sandra Lee arrive to vote at the Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco, in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Photo: Richard Drew/Associated Press
Stuart Wood, from Stockton, Mo., wears an "I voted" sticker after casting his ballot at Caplinger Woods RV & Campgrounds, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Stockton, Mo.
Photo: Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Stephanie Anderson screams as Virginia's 10th congressional district is called for Democrat Jennifer Wexton while attending her party at the Washington Dulles Airport Marriott Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Dulles, Va. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP) less
Photo: Katherine Frey, AP
Members of the Trumpettes celebrate as incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is announced as the winner over Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke in a tightly contested race at the Dallas County Republican Party election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at The Statler Hotel in Dallas. less
Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum gives his concession speech Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. Gillum lost to Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis.
Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP
Asma Mohammed and Ashley Fairbanks celebrate as results come in at Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar's election night headquarters in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. State Rep. Ilhan Omar has won Minnesota's 5th District race to become the first Somali-American and one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP) less
Photo: Mark Vancleave, AP
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks to a crowd of volunteers and supporters of the Democratic party at an election night returns event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Washington. less
Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams finishes addressing supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Atlanta. Abrams expects a runoff with Republican opponent Brian Kemp. less
Photo: John Amis, AP
A view of the White House on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Washington.
Photo: Evan Vucci, AP
12:50 a.m.
President Donald Trump has called to congratulate Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi as her party stood on the brink of recapturing the House of Representatives.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president made a series of calls while watching the election results late Tuesday.
Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said Trump called Pelosi to congratulate her and to note her tone of bipartisanship.
Sanders says Trump also called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "to congratulate him on historic Senate gains."
Trump also called outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
And he called several Republican winners for whom he campaigned in recent weeks, including incoming Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, incoming Ohio governor Mike DeWine and incoming Florida Sen. Rick Scott.
12:20 a.m.
Women will break the current record of 84 serving at the same time in the U.S. House.
With ballots still being counted across the country, women have won 75 seats and are assured of victory in nine districts where women are the only major-party candidates.
From the Women's March opposing President Donald Trump the day after he was inaugurated in January 2017 through a stream of sexual assault accusations later that year that sparked the #MeToo movement, outrage and organizing by women have defined Democratic Party politics this election cycle.
More than 230 women, many of them first-time candidates, were on the general-election ballots in House races.
Despite the gains, men will continue to hold the vast majority of House seats.
12:15 a.m.
Democrats have picked up at least 23 House seats, putting them on track to reach the 218 needed to seize control from Republicans after eight years.
Democrats knocked off at least 17 GOP incumbents, picking up moderate, suburban districts across the country. Democrats won seats stretching from suburban Washington, New York and Philadelphia to outside Miami, Chicago and Denver. West Coast results were still coming.
Democrat Abigail Spanberger of Virginia defeated Republican incumbent Dave Brat in suburban Richmond to give Democrats the 23rd pickup.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is hailing "a new day in America."
11:30 p.m.
Republican Ron DeSantis will be Florida's next governor, riding President Donald Trump's support to a victory over Democrat Andrew Gillum.
The 40-year-old former congressman and Navy officer won Tuesday after Trump came to Florida twice in the final six days of the election to help increase Republican turnout. Gillum was hoping to become Florida's first black governor.
DeSantis was considered an underdog until Trump injected himself in the Republican primary, helping DeSantis cruise to victory over better-funded and better-known Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.
DeSantis stumbled after his nomination, most notably by saying Floridians shouldn't "monkey this up" by electing Gillum. Although he took a more moderate turn after the primary, DeSantis relied heavily on Trump in the campaign's final days.
11:25 p.m.
President Donald Trump is deeming the election results a "tremendous success," as Republicans maintain control of the Senate but Democrats make gains in the House.
Trump tweeted Tuesday night: "Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!"
Trump spent the evening watching returns in the White House with family and friends. He spent the days leading up to Election Day on a campaign rally blitz, aimed at boosting Republicans running for Senate.
11:15 p.m.
Florida Democratic nominee for governor Andrew Gillum is conceding to his Republican rival Ron DeSantis. AP has not called the race.
The Tallahassee mayor was seeking to become the state's first black governor and become the first Democrat to win the governor's race in more than 20 years.
Returns show that DeSantis has a narrow lead in the race. DeSantis was supported by President Donald Trump.
Gillum tells a crowd at Florida A&M University: "I sincerely regret I couldn't bring it home for you." But Gillum, who is just 39 years old, vowed to remain involved in politics.
"I can guarantee you this I'm not going anywhere," said Gillum. "We're going to fight, we're going to keep fighting."
Gillum pulled off an upset when he won the Democratic primary in August.
11 p.m.
Democrats have won half the seats they need to reclaim the House majority, while Republicans were picking up key Senate contests.
Democrats picked up at least 12 Republican-held House seats in early returns but fell short in a closely watched race in Kentucky as they fought to wrest control of the chamber after eight years of GOP rule.
Democrats needed a net gain of 23 seats to control the House and gain a check on President Donald Trump.
Democratic gains included several suburban districts eyed for turnover because they were won by Hillary Clinton, including seats outside Washington, Philadelphia, Miami and Denver.
Meanwhile, Republicans Mike Braun and Kevin Cramer won Democratic-held Senate seats in Indiana and North Dakota, ousting incumbents Joe Donnelly and Heidi Heitkamp.
10:50 p.m.
Republicans have retained Senate control for two more years, shattering Democrats' dreams of an anti-Trump wave sweeping them into the majority.
The result was all but assured when Republican Kevin Cramer ousted North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and when Republican businessman Mike Braun ousted Sen. Joe Donnelly in Indiana.
Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz fended off a spirited challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn triumphed in Tennessee.
The GOP's gains come even as the results in Nevada and Arizona have yet to be determined.
10:25 p.m.
Democrats are gaining ground in their fight for control of the House, picking up key seats in Florida, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.
The early wins give Democrats a share of the seats they'll need for House control. They won two seats in Florida, knocking off two incumbents there, and have won three seats in Pennsylvania, where court-ordered redistricting made the terrain more favorable to Democrats. They have also defeated a Republican incumbent in Minnesota.
Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to win the House.
9:50 p.m.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says a Democratic wave may look more like a "ripple."
Sanders spoke to reporters at the White House Tuesday night, as election returns were still coming in. She says, "Maybe you get a ripple but I certainly don't think that there's a blue wave."
She says there is still a "long way to go," but the White House feels "good about where we are right now."
Should Republicans lose the House, Sanders says the president's agenda is not going to change.
Speaking on Fox News, Sanders said the candidates that Trump campaigned for are doing well. She also said that if Republicans should lose the House, Democrats should try to work across the aisle.
8:10 p.m.
Polls have closed across the East Coast, but the results in some of the most closely watched races remain too close to call.
Polls across six states closed at 7 p.m. EST, including battlegrounds Georgia, Indiana and Kentucky. Polls in other key states including Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey closed at 8 p.m. EST.
At least two lower-profile elections with presidential implications were decided after the first major wave of polls closed in the East.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders easily won his third term as he considers another bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. And Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another potential 2020 contender, also won her race.
Health care and immigration were high on voters' minds as they cast ballots in the midterm elections, per a wide-ranging survey by The Associated Press.
7:15 p.m.
As polls begin to close, the White House is stressing the effort President Donald Trump put into a political ground game aimed at putting Republicans in the win column for Tuesday's midterm elections.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a written statement that Trump has headlined 50 political rallies, 30 in the past two months. He's campaigned for dozens of candidates at all levels of government.
Sanders says the Republican National Committee raised more than $250 million under Trump to defy what she calls "midterm history," which tends to favor the party that does not control the White House.
Sanders says the president and first lady Melania Trump are looking forward to watching election results Tuesday night with friends and family in the White House residence.
4 p.m.
President Donald Trump is spending Election Day calling allies, tweeting endorsements and following news coverage, after concluding a six-day rally blitz in Missouri late Monday.
Trump packed his closing argument with hardline immigration rhetoric and harsh attacks on Democrats as he stared down the prospect of Republican losses that could shadow his presidency.
Faced with the possibility of keeping the Senate but losing the House, aides have begun laying out the political reality to Trump, who could face an onslaught of Democratic-run investigations and paralysis of his policy agenda.
Trump has already been trying out defensive arguments, noting that midterm losses are typical for the party in the White House, pointing out a high number of GOP retirements and stressing that he has kept his focus on the Senate.
11:45 a.m.
Long lines and malfunctioning machines marred the first hours of voting in some precincts across the U.S.
Some of the biggest problems Tuesday were in Georgia, a state with a hotly contested gubernatorial election. Voters reported waiting up to three hours to vote.
At a polling place in Snellville, Georgia, more than 100 people took turns sitting in children's chairs and on the floor as they waited in line for hours.
Voter Ontaria Woods said about two dozen people who had come to vote left because of the lines.
At a poll site in Atlanta, voters waited in the rain in long lines that stretched around the building.
Hannah Ackermann said officials at the polling site offered various explanations for the delay, including blaming workers who didn't show up and overloaded machines.
10:50 a.m.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says the midterm elections are basically a referendum on Republican efforts to scrap Obamacare.
The California Democrat says at a Tuesday morning press conference that the election is "about health care."
Pelosi credits Democratic politicians and activists across the country with helping to fend off attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act following 2016 election results that left Republicans in control of Congress and the White House.
Pelosi says that after 2016 Democrats "didn't agonize, we organized."
She forecasts Democratic victories across the country, but with a small overall margin of victory. Pelosi says that as few as 25,000 votes nationwide could swing the results.
Pelosi has remained noncommittal amid speculation that she would step aside to make way for new leadership, regardless of the election results.
10:25 a.m.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says he hopes the outcome of the U.S. midterm election will ease domestic tensions in the United States and enable Washington to focus on global issues.
Speaking to reporters in Madrid on Tuesday, Lavrov lamented that Russian-American ties have become "hostage to internal political squabbles in America."
Lavrov said he is hopeful that the election will help stabilize domestic politics in the U.S. "so that Washington could concentrate on some positive steps on the international arena."
Lavrov also reiterated Moscow's position that it is not meddling in U.S. elections.
He said, "All the accusations that we will be meddling in today's elections turned out to be empty statements."
9 a.m.
Severe weather in several Southern states could affect voter turnout on Election Day.
A line of storms moved through the Deep South overnight and early Tuesday morning, knocking down trees and power lines from Louisiana to South Carolina. There were no serious injuries but an estimated 11,000 residents were left without electricity.
A separate storm front in central Tennessee overnight killed one person, injured two others and also left thousands without power.
The National Weather Service warned of a possibility of high winds, severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes Tuesday around Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and the Mid-Atlantic region.
Dry weather was forecast for the West and Southwest, but significant snow accumulations were expected across the northern Rockies.
1 a.m.
A turbulent election season that has tested President Donald Trump's slash-and-burn political style against the strength of the Democratic resistance comes to a close as Americans cast ballots in the first national election of the Trump era.
As voters head to the polls Tuesday, nothing was certain.
Anxious Republicans have privately expressed confidence in their narrow Senate majority but fear the House is slipping away.
Democrats' very relevance in the Trump era depends on winning at least one chamber of Congress. They remain laser-focused on health care as they predict a nationwide "awakening" that will break up the GOP's monopoly in Washington and state governments.
The first polls close at 6 p.m. EST.
For AP's complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics