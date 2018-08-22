The Latest: Downtown LA commercial fire extinguished
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a commercial building fire in downtown Los Angeles (all times local):
9:25 a.m.
Firefighters have finally extinguished a stubborn fire in a downtown Los Angeles commercial building that impacted the morning rush hour.
More than 100 firefighters worked for 2½ hours Wednesday to contain the flames to the one-story structure building filled with densely stored clothing.
The Fire Department says the fire made only a minimal intrusion into an adjoining building connected by an interior doorway.
No injuries were reported and the dollar loss is still being tabulated.
___
6:30 a.m.
Firefighters are pouring heavy streams of water into a blazing commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.
The fire erupted around 5 a.m. Wednesday in a one-story building filled with pallets and cardboard.
Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says 90 firefighters are battling the blaze.