Latest: Man declines state job after internet post scrutiny

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on a Cabinet appointee of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

A spokesman for Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says a man who came under scrutiny for racially charged and misogynistic social media comments won't be taking a job with the state.

Art Chance posted on Facebook Tuesday that he had accepted a policy job in the Department of Administration. His post did not include a start date, and his name did not appear on an online state employee directory Thursday.

Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow says the department told the governor's office late Thursday that Chance had "declined to accept his offer of employment."

Dunleavy, in a statement, said the decision was "for the best."

Chance did not return a message Thursday.

Senate Democratic Leader Tom Begich said Chance's posts were disqualifying.

___

8:25 p.m.

A member of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Cabinet has resigned amid accusations that he lied about his business background.

Department of Administration Commissioner Jonathan Quick tendered his resignation after earlier Thursday clarifying comments he made during a confirmation hearing.

In his resignation letter, Quick says he doesn't want to become a distraction. The letter was released hours after a Dunleavy spokesman said the administration stood behind Quick.

During his confirmation hearing, a senator asked Quick when he sold an interest in Seattle-area coffee and frozen yogurt businesses. He answered in 2014.

An owner of the businesses disputed Quick's characterization of his work and said he never had an ownership stake.

Earlier Thursday, in a letter to senators, Quick said he should have clarified that he parted ways with the company, rather than selling an ownership stake.

___

6 p.m.

A spokesman for Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says a review is being conducted after racially charged and misogynistic social media comments posted by a new hire in the Department of Administration came to light.

Art Chance faces scrutiny for Facebook comments about minorities and women. Some of his posts were first highlighted by The Alaska Landmine political blog.

Chance posted on Facebook Tuesday that he had accepted a policy post within the Department of Administration. The state online employee directory didn't list him Thursday.

Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow says the administration doesn't comment on personnel matters, but citing the "seriousness" of the posts said a review is being conducted.

Senate Democratic Leader Tom Begich said Chance's posts were disqualifying. He says he was encouraged to hear a review was being done.

___

4:30 p.m.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is standing behind one of his Cabinet members accused of lying about his business background after the nominee on Thursday clarified information he gave at a state Senate hearing.

A Dunleavy spokesman says the administration looks forward to legislative confirmation of Administration Commissioner Jonathan Quick.

Quick says he misspoke Tuesday during the hearing when he was asked when he sold his interest in Seattle-area coffee and frozen yogurt businesses. He replied he believed it was in 2014.

He told senators in a letter Thursday he should have clarified that he parted ways with the company and it happened in 2012.

Quick says he had entered into a verbal equity-stake venture that didn't materialize into a written agreement, leading to his departure.

An owner of the Washington state businesses, Janie Reynolds, had disputed Quick's characterization of his work and said he never had an ownership stake.

___

2:35 p.m.

Alaska Senate Democrats stopped short of calling for the resignation of a member of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Cabinet who has been accused of lying about his business background.

But Sen. Bill Wielechowski says if Administration Commissioner Jonathan Quick were any other state employee, he would probably be fired.

A Seattle-area coffee chain owner disputed Quick's statements that he had sold an ownership stake in Anthem Coffee and Tea and Elements Frozen Yogurt. In a letter to senators, Janie Reynolds said only she and her husband have had ownership.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich says online comments by a new hire in the commissioner's department are disqualifying. Art Chance faces scrutiny for comments about minorities and women.

___

12:10 p.m.

A member of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's cabinet has been accused of lying about his business background while a new hire in the commissioner's department faces scrutiny for racially charged and misogynistic social media comments.

A Seattle-area coffee chain owner disputes Administration Commissioner Jonathan Quick's statements to senators that he had sold an ownership stake in Anthem Coffee and Tea and Elements Frozen Yogurt. In a letter, Janie Reynolds says only she and her husband have had ownership.

Meanwhile, Art Chance faces scrutiny for Facebook comments about minorities and women, including Democratic presidential hopeful California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Chance posted Tuesday that he had accepted a policy post within the department. The state online employee directory didn't list him Thursday.

Messages seeking comment were left with a Dunleavy spokesman, Quick and Chance.