The Latest: Ex-Navy aviator wins race for open Senate seat

Legislative elections in Virginia on Tuesday, Nov. 5 will determine whether Democrats gain control of the statehouse for the first time in more than two decades.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on Virginia's elections (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

The GOP has maintained control of an open Virginia Beach-area state Senate seat previously held by a Republican.

Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic Del. Cheryl Turpin on Tuesday. The two were competing for retired Sen. Frank Wagner's seat in a swing district that covers Virginia Beach and a small portion of Norfolk.

All 40 Senate seats are on the ballot, and the Republicans hoped winning the seat would help them defend a narrow majority.

Kiggans is a nurse practitioner and former naval aviator. Turpin is a science teacher who was elected to the state House in 2017.

____

10:05 p.m.

One of the only remaining Republicans representing northern Virginia in the General Assembly has lost his bid for re-election.

Democrat Dan Helmer defeated Republican Tim Hugo in Tuesday's race for a seat representing parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Hugo has served since 2003 in the House, where he is caucus chairman. His margin of victory two years ago was so thin the race went to a recount.

Helmer is an Army combat veteran and Rhodes scholar who lost the Democratic primary last year to challenge former U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock. He's made gun control a key part of his platform.

____

9:31 p.m.

A Democratic delegate has overcome a challenge from the Republican lawmaker she unseated two years ago.

Del. Wendy Gooditis beat Randy Minchew in Tuesday's election to hold on to her seat representing parts of Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties.

Minchew challenged Gooditis after she defeated him in 2017. Gooditis, a real estate agent, was part of a wave of Democrats, mostly women, who swept into office amid voter displeasure with President Donald Trump.

Minchew, an attorney, previously represented the district for three terms.