Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, takes the stage before speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, takes the stage before speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 2 of 3 Supporters wait for Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, to take the stage during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. Supporters wait for Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, to take the stage during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 3 of 3 Supporters cheer as Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. Supporters cheer as Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP The Latest: Democrat to face Feinstein for US Senate 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on California's U.S. Senate primary election (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

Former California state Senate leader Kevin de Leon has advanced in the California primary to take on incumbent U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in November.

De Leon, of Los Angeles, finished a distant second to Feinstein, a fellow Democrat.

Feinstein received 44 percent of the vote and De Leon's got 11 percent

California sends the two highest vote getters to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

De Leon says he better reflects California's values in the Trump era.

He badly trails Feinstein in financing and will need a significant influx of cash to mount a serious challenge.

De Leon was elected to the California Legislature in 2006 and is blocked from running again due to term limits.

He is the author of California's so-called sanctuary law for immigrants that has become a punching bag for Trump.

___

1:34 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has sailed smoothly to victory in California's primary.

Meanwhile, a fellow Democrat arguing for generational change is struggling to secure the second slot.

California sends the two highest vote-getters to the November general election regardless of party. Feinstein held a strong lead of 44 percent with nearly 3 million votes counted late Tuesday.

Democratic state Sen. Kevin de Leon was running in second place at nearly 11 percent. That's just ahead of little-known Republican James Bradley.

Feinstein is seeking her fifth-full term in Washington.

She says in a victory statement she's running to "protect California" in "difficult and contentious times."