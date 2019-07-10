The Latest: Crowds chant 'USA!' waiting for soccer parade

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a New York City parade for the U.S. women's national soccer team (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Crowds are chanting "USA!" as they wait for the U.S. women's national soccer team to celebrate its second consecutive World Cup victory with a ticker tape parade in New York City.

Twelve-year-old Aly Hoover, of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, stood at the sidelines Wednesday with a poster of Alex Morgan, one of the team's stars.

She says that if she sees Morgan in the parade she's going to "scream my head off and try to get a hug."

The so-called ticker tape parade is named for the long strands of ticker tape that used to be showered down from office buildings. The tape has since been replaced with paper confetti.

Flag-themed souvenirs are for sale on Broadway, also known as the "Canyon of Heroes," along the parade route in lower Manhattan, one day ahead of a ticker-tape parade and City Hall ceremony for the four-time World Cup winning U.S. women's soccer team, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in New York.

Colorful confetti is already drifting down from office buildings as the parade gets ready to start.

___

1:15 a.m.

A blizzard of confetti and large crowds are expected at Wednesday's ticker tape parade to celebrate the U.S. women's national soccer team in New York City.

The festivities in honor of the Women's World Cup champs will begin at 9:30 a.m. in a section of lower Manhattan nicknamed the Canyon of Heroes. The stretch of Broadway from the Battery to City Hall has long hosted parades for world leaders, veterans and hometown sports stars.

The events are named for the long strands of ticker tape that used to be showered down from nearby office buildings. The tape has since been replaced with paper confetti.

After the parade, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio will honor the team with symbolic keys to the city. All tickets for the City Hall ceremony have been issued.