The Latest: Car driver charged in North Carolina bus crash

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a North Carolina bus crash that injured 13 students (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A North Carolina woman has been charged with driving while impaired after a crash with a school bus that sent 13 students to the hospital.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol issued a news release saying Kimberly Ann Austin was also charged with driving left of center. The 56-year-old Taylorsville resident was being treated Monday afternoon at a hospital.

It wasn't clear if she had a lawyer who could speak for her. A working home phone listing couldn't be found, and the district attorney's office didn't immediately respond to an email asking if Austin has an attorney.

The Highway Patrol says that Austin's car crossed the center line and hit the bus carrying a driver and 19 students. The Patrol said 12 of the students suffered minor injuries, while one was in critical condition but expected to survive.

___

1 p.m.

A North Carolina school bus overturned after it was hit by a car, sending 13 middle school students to the hospital.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said 12 of the students had minor injuries in the crash Monday in Alexander County, while one was in critical condition but expected to survive. The drivers of the bus and car were also hurt.

Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said the crash happened near West Alexander Middle School when the car crossed the center line and hit the bus carrying a driver and 19 students.

No charges had been filed by late morning.

In a separate accident Monday, news outlets report a bus driver from Rowan County died after suffering an apparent medical condition while driving. No children on the bus were hurt.