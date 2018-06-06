The Latest: BNSF southern main line shut down after wreck

TRUXTON, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a railroad wreck in northwestern Arizona (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

BNSF Railway says its southern mainline between Southern California and Chicago remained shut down Wednesday in northwestern Arizona because of a two-train collision in which one person was killed and another injured.

No identities were released and BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent declined to say whether the people killed or injured in the wreck near Tuesday in rural Mohave County were employees.

She also declined to provide any information about the circumstances of the wreck but said one locomotive was left derailed but upright and that two freight cars also were derailed.

Kent said the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. An NTSB spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for information.

The wreck occurred near Truxton, which is 103 miles (166 kilometers) west of Flagstaff.

___

7:10 a.m.

Authorities say one person was killed and a second injured when two freight trains collided on BNSF Railway tracks in northwestern Arizona.

A BNSF spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for information but the Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the collision occurred Tuesday near the small community of Truxton and that deputies reported that one train derailed and that the other had "significant damage."

The Sheriff's Office said the National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the wreck and is "involved in the investigations."

An NTSB spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information, and sheriff's spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said no information is available about the people who were killed or injured and circumstances of the wreck.

Truxton is 103 miles (166 kilometers) west of Flagstaff.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the wreck occurred Tuesday.