The Latest: UNSC meet opens with call for ending hostilities

The Latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis (all times local): ___ UNITED NATIONS \u2014 The U.N. political chief has opened an emergency meeting of the Security Council, calling Russia\u2019s recognition of separatist areas in Ukraine\u2019s east a violation of the country\u2019s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said that \u201cthe risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs.\u201d DiCarlo told Monday\u2019s rare nighttime meeting of the U.N.\u2019s most powerful body \u2014 a reflection of the seriousness of Moscow\u2019s action \u2014 that everyone involved should focus on ending hostilities immediately. She said the United Nations regretted Russia\u2019s order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine and expressed deep concern at reports of civilian casualties, the targeting of civilian infrastructure, and escalating shelling between government-controlled areas and the Russian-backed separatists. Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe recorded 3,231 cease-fire violations in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine from Friday to Sunday, she said. ___ TRIABUNNA, Australia \u2014 Australia\u2019s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Russia should \u201cunconditionally withdraw\u201d from Ukrainian territory and cease to threaten its neighbors. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to \u201cmaintain peace\u201d in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognized the area\u2019s independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway. Morrison at a news conference Tuesday in Australia's Tasmania state said Russia\u2019s actions were \u201cunacceptable, it\u2019s unprovoked, it\u2019s unwarranted.\u201d \u201cIt is important that like-minded countries who denounce this sort of behavior do stick together and I can assure you that the moment that other countries put in place strong and severe sanctions on Russia, we will be in lockstep with them and we will be moving just as quickly and that is what their discussions that we have been engaged with now for some time with our partners,\u201d he said. The Kremlin decree left unclear when, or whether, troops would enter Ukraine. But it brought swift promises of new sanctions and underscored the steep challenges of staving off a military conflict.