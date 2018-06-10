The Latest: Army says soldier from Arizona killed in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The Latest on U.S. soldiers attacked in Somalia (all times local):

5:45 a.m.

The Defense Department says a 26-year-old soldier from Arizona has died from wounds suffered in Somalia.

In a statement issued in Washington, the Defense Department identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad of Chandler, Arizona. The statement says he died Friday of injuries sustained from enemy indirect fire.

Conrad was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The military said earlier that four other U.S. service members were wounded in an extremist attack in Somalia.

It was the first public announcement of a U.S. military combat death in Africa since four U.S. service members were killed in a militant ambush in the West African nation of Niger in October.

8:37 a.m.

The U.S. military says four service members who were wounded in an extremist attack in Somalia that killed one special operations soldier have been treated and discharged.

A U.S. Africa Command statement says the four wounded are now in the care of the U.S. Embassy medical team in neighboring Kenya. They await transport "for additional medical evaluation."

Names of the soldiers have not been released while the U.S. notifies next of kin.

U.S. troops with Somali and Kenyan forces came under mortar and small-arms fire Friday in Jubaland. One "partner force member" also was wounded.

