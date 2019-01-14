The Latest: Arkansas lawmakers kick off 2019 session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on the start of Arkansas' 2019 legislative session (all times local):

Noon

Arkansas lawmakers have kicked off a legislative session that's expected to focus on the governor's tax cut plan and an effort to increase funding for state highways.

The House and Senate on Monday convened the 92nd General Assembly. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be sworn in to his second term as the state's 46th governor on Tuesday.

Hutchinson has said he wants lawmakers to move quickly on his proposal to reorganize state agencies. Lawmakers are also expected to take up his plan to cut individual income taxes.

Hutchinson and legislative leaders say they also hope to find consensus on highway funding, though no plan has emerged yet.

