The Latest: Arizona GOP congressman says siblings hate Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a political ad against an Arizona congressman featuring his siblings (all times local):

420 p.m.

A Republican congressman in Arizona is firing back at six of his siblings who have urged voters in a TV ad to oust him from office in November.

Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar on Saturday responded to the unusual ad being aired by his opponent in the race for the seat in northwestern Arizona.

Gosar says in a series of Twitter posts that his brothers and sisters who endorsed Democrat David Brill are disgruntled liberals from out of state who hate President Donald Trump and put ideology before family.

The siblings say Gosar has broken with the family's values. They did not elaborate.

They previously condemned the congressman's false accusation that wealthy Democratic donor George Soros was a Nazi collaborator in World War II.

11:40 a.m.

Six siblings of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar urged voters to cast their ballots against the Arizona Republican in November in an unusual political ad sponsored by the rival candidate.

The television ad from Democrat David Brill combines video interviews with Gosar-family siblings who ask voters to usher Paul Gosar out of office because he has broken with the family's values. They did not elaborate.

The siblings previously condemned the congressman's false accusation in 2017 that wealthy Democratic donor George Soros was a Nazi collaborator in World War II.

Gosar is a fourth-term congressman for a sprawling district in northwestern and central Arizona.

Phone calls Saturday to his offices in Washington and Arizona were not returned.