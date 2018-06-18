The Latest: Edwards asks lawmakers to 'hit the reset button'

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on Louisiana's latest legislative session (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards told Louisiana lawmakers that the tax disagreements that derailed prior special sessions are not tied to policy, but partisan politics.

The Democratic governor spoke to the majority-Republican Legislature on Monday evening, after the House and Senate opened their fourth legislative session this year. Edwards called the session in a last-ditch effort to raise dollars to lessen budget cuts only two weeks away.

Edwards thanked the majority of lawmakers, who supported a sales tax plan in the last special session that failed because it lacked the backing of House GOP leaders.

He urged lawmakers to "hit the reset button" and agree to pass $500 million in sales taxes to avoid steep cuts on July 1. He called it the state's last chance to "adequately fund our priorities."

___

4:25 p.m.

Louisiana's House and Senate have opened their latest special session on taxes, a last-ditch effort to raise dollars to lessen budget cuts only two weeks away.

State lawmakers kicked off their fourth legislative session this year Monday afternoon, with frustration simmering about disputes that cratered two prior sessions on taxes.

The tax debate centers on whether to renew part of a 1 percent temporary sales tax that expires July 1 and whether to scale back sales tax breaks that people and businesses receive.

Lawmakers passed a budget for the upcoming year that needs another $500 million to be fully financed. Without additional money, cuts will fall across the TOPS tuition program, college campuses, food stamps and public safety programs.

Gov. John Bel Edwards wants lawmakers to raise the full amount.

___

7 a.m.

Time is running out before hundreds of millions in cuts take hold across Louisiana's budget. Lawmakers are taking one more stab at raising money to avoid them, returning for their fourth legislative session this year.

The House and Senate convene Monday afternoon, called back by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The cuts hit in two weeks, and attempts to reach a deal have repeatedly cratered.

The Democratic governor is asking lawmakers to renew part of a temporary 1 percent state sales tax whose expiration is the main driver of the budget hole.

The roadblock to a deal has been in the House. It remains uncertain if enough members of the competing factions will broker an agreement to reach the two-thirds vote required to pass taxes.

The session starts at 4 p.m.