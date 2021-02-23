The Latest: Afghanistan begins vaccination drive The Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 4:49 a.m.
1 of15 The owner of a closed restaurant has placed plush panda bears at the tables in central Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, as Germany is still in a partiallockdown. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus ride an escalator at an office and shopping complex in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. China has been regularly reporting no locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 as it works to maintain control of the pandemic within its borders. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk past a display in the window of a commercial space in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. China has been regularly reporting no locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 as it works to maintain control of the pandemic within its borders. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus looks at cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus look at Kawazu cherry blossoms near the Tokyo Skytree, the tallest structure in Japan, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 270 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A child wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus runs in front of the logos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan began to roll out coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday, a critical move that might boost the Olympics. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Doctors and nurses wait to receive China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination centre in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Frontline workers and high risk people are the first in line to be vaccinated in the territory. (Peter Parks/Pool Photo via AP) Peter Parks/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in some parts of India after months of a steady nationwide decline, prompting authorities to impose lockdowns and other virus restrictions. Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony of India's AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccination at the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Afghanistan has started its first implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine during a ceremony at the palace. (The Presidential Palace via AP) AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 An Afghan security personnel, left, receives Indian's AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from health officials at the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Afghanistan has started its first implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine during a ceremony at the Afghan presidential palace. (The Presidential Palace via AP) AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan has begun administering a COVID-19 vaccine with a ceremony at the presidential palace.
Afghanistan received 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the government of India earlier this month. After the vaccine’s approval by the World Health Organization, it has begun immunizing front-line personnel including health workers, reporters and security forces.
