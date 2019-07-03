The Latest: 22-week abortion ban moves closer to ballot

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a ballot proposal to ban abortions at 22 weeks and later in Colorado (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A proposal to ban abortions at 22 weeks and later in Colorado has moved closer to being able to gain a spot on next year's ballot.

State officials approved preliminary wording for the ballot proposal on Wednesday. However, anyone who disagrees with their decision can appeal to the board and possibly to the state Supreme Court after that. Proponents won't be cleared to collect signatures until those legal options are exhausted.

The proponents' lawyer, Suzanne Staiert, says they would rely on grassroots campaign to collect the over 124,000 voter signatures they would need to get on the 2020 ballot.

Colorado is one of seven states that don't have time restrictions on when women can get an abortion.

8:40 a.m.

Colorado officials could decide Wednesday whether to allow backers of an initiative banning late-term abortions to start collecting signatures to get the measure on the 2020 ballot.

Representatives of the Secretary of State's Office, the state Attorney General's Office and the Legislature's legal office are set to review the proposal to ban abortion at 22 weeks and after except when a woman's health is endangered at an afternoon hearing. They must decide whether it deals with only one issue before clearing proponents to collect signatures.

They would need to collect at least 124,632 valid signatures from registered voters to get a spot on the ballot.

Colorado is one of seven states that doesn't have any time limits on when women can get an abortion.