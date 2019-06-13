The Latest: 2 freed from stuck elevator in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on an elevator accident in San Diego (all times local):

6:50 A.M.

San Diego firefighters have freed two women from an elevator that dropped several stories and became stuck between floors in a 34-story downtown building.

The women were rescued late Wednesday after spending about three hours in the elevator.

KNSD-TV reports the elevator dropped several floors and became stuck.

Firefighters finally succeeded in getting the elevator to move after trying several methods.

Afterward, one of the women could be seen standing in the lobby while the other was seated on a credenza.

KNSD says they were to be checked at a hospital.

___

11:05 p.m.

Authorities say an elevator has plummeted several stories at a downtown San Diego building.

KNSD-TV reports crewmembers with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were working Wednesday night to free two people stuck inside an elevator at the University Club.

The boyfriend of one of the people on board told the news station that a woman trapped inside injured her back and is unable to move.

He said the fall was roughly a five-story drop.