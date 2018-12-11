The Latest: 2 city workers on modified duty in video case

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a video showing New York City police officers violently yanking a toddler from his mother's arms (all times local):

7 p.m.

Two New York City employees involved in a confrontation that led to police forcefully taking a young child from his mother's arms at a public benefits center will be put on modified duty pending an investigation.

The commissioner of the city's Department of Social Services says he's "deeply troubled" by the situation and a "thorough" review is underway.

A witness says security guards confronted Jazmine Headley, who was sitting on the floor because of a lack of chairs. They called police when she refused to leave.

Commissioner Steve Banks says the Human Rights Administration officers involved are on leave, and will be put on modified duty when they return to work.

The New York Police Department is also investigating.

____

12:15 p.m.

The Brooklyn public defender's office is calling on prosecutors to drop the charges against a woman whose arrest has drawn national attention.

Video posted to social media shows a group of New York police officers pulling a 1-year-old old boy from his mother's arms at a social services center.

Jazmine Headley's attorneys released a statement Monday questioning why the police were involved.

A witness says security guards confronted the woman when she sat on the floor because of a lack of chairs. Police were called when she refused to leave.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a Democrat, is calling the arrest a "blemish on the entire city."

___

10:15 a.m.

The New York Police Department is investigating video that shows a group of officers pulling a child from a woman's arms while arresting her.

NY1, which aired video of the incident, says it occurred on Friday at a Brooklyn social services center.

A witness said security confronted the woman when she sat on the floor because of a lack of chairs. Police were called when she refused to leave.

The woman ended up lying face-up on the floor during a tug-of-war over the child, who is about a year old.

A New Jersey warrant had been issued for the woman on a credit card misdemeanor. After the incident, police charged her with additional offenses, including acting in a manner injurious to a child.