‘The Future of U.S. Immigration Policy’ slated

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a Better Angels Debate on “The Future of U.S. Immigration Policy” on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

A snow date of Jan. 30 is planned at the school.

The Gunnery’s history chair, Bart McMann, will facilitate the program at the Wykeham Road library.

Participating in the discussion will be some of McMann’s class scholars.

America’s immigration policies continue to change over time.

Issues that frame such policy include the immigrant’s role in the labor force, rates of immigration to the US, and most recently, concerns about terrorism.

The main question to consider is the fairness of these policies in terms of their consideration of immigrants and benefits to the United States.

Better Angels is a national citizens’ movement to reduce political polarization in the United States by bringing liberals and conservatives together to understand each other beyond stereotypes, forming red/blue community alliances, teaching practical skills for communicating across political differences, and making a strong public argument for depolarization.

The goal of a Better Angels Debate is not to “win” the argument. Rather, it is a highly structured conversation in which a group of people listen carefully and meaningfully engage with each other’s ideas on a difficult issue.

For more information and to RSVP, call 860-868-7586.