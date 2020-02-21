‘The Founding Fortunes’ to be discussed at library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a visual presentation and book signing with historian and author Tom Shachtman Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Shachtman will discuss and sign copies of his recent publication, “The Founding Fortunes: How the Wealthy Paid for and Profited from America’s Revolution,” at the Wykeham Road library.

A snow date of March 3 is planned.

“The Founding Fortunes” reveals the ways in which a dozen notable Revolutionaries deeply affected the finances and birth of the new country while making and losing their fortunes and provides a history of economic patriotism that still resonates today.

In addition to nuanced views of the well-known wealthy such as Robert Morris and John Hancock, and of the less wealthy but influential Alexander Hamilton, “The Founding Fortunes” offers insight into the contributions of those often overlooked by popular history: Henry Laurens, the plantation owner who replaced Hancock as President of Congress; pioneering businessmen William Bingham, Jeremiah Wadsworth, and Stephen Girard; privateer magnate Elias Hasket Derby; and Hamilton’s successors at Treasury, Oliver Wolcott, Jr. and Albert Gallatin.

Shachtman has written or co-authored more than 35 books, as well as documentaries for ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS and BBC, and has taught at New York University and lectured at Harvard, Stanford, Georgia Tech, the Smithsonian, and the Library of Congress.

He is a former chairman of The Writers Room in Manhattan, a trustee of the Connecticut Humanities Council, and an occasional columnist for the Lakeville Journal.

Books will be available to purchase, courtesy of Hickory Stick Bookshop.

For more information and registration, call 860-868-7586.