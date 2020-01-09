Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will open an exhibit, “The Artist’s Dance,” with a reception Jan. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. In case of snow, the reception would be held Jan. 18. The show, which will feature works by resident and teacher Peter Frisbie, will run through Feb. 22. Frisbie’s work is shown above.
