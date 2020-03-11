https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/The-Addams-Family-to-be-staged-15120210.php
‘The Addams Family’ to be staged
New Milford High School will present its all-school musical, “The Addams Family,” next month.
The musical will be staged March 20-21 and March 27-28 at 7 p.m., as well as March 22 at 3 p.m. and March 28 at 2 p.m.
Seating is reserved.
Tickets are $10 in advance by calling the box office at 860-354-6647, ext. 1552, and $15 at the door.
Credit cards incur an additional $1.50 fee per ticket.
