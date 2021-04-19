The 12 jurors deliberating in the trial of Derek Chauvin AMY FORLITI, Associated Press April 19, 2021 Updated: April 19, 2021 6:18 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury deliberating in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd 's death, is a racially diverse group that pledged before testimony began that they could set aside any preconceptions and decide the case based on the evidence.
The panel includes six white jurors and six Black or multiracial people. Seven are women; five are men. They include a chemist, a nurse, an auditor and a grandmother.