Thanksgiving in July car, bike show set

Paradice Classic Cruisers and Union Savings Bank in New Milford will co-sponsor the 11th annual Thanksgiving in July car, motorcycle and truck show July 13 from 5 to 9 p.m.

A rain date of July 21 is set at the bank’s branch at the intersection of Route 109 and 202 in New Milford.

Patrons are asked to bring non-perishable food items to fill the Northville Volunteer Fire Department's antique fire truck.

Dash plaques and goody bags for the first 100 classic car entrants will be given, and a 50/50 drawing, trophies and music will be offered.

Admission is $10 for exhibitors and free for spectators. Proceeds will benefit the food bank. Donations may also be left at the bank prior to the show.

For more information, call 860-355-0243.