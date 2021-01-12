Texas man pleads guilty to federal charges in ATM thefts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — One of four Texas men accused in the thefts of more than $14,000 from ATM machines in Central Arkansas has pleaded guilty to federal charges before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller.
James Darron Miller Jr. appeared Friday morning by video-conference from the West Tennessee Detention Center in Mason, Tenn., to plead guilty to two charges of transporting $5,000 or more in stolen money and conspiracy to transport $5,000 in stolen money, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.