DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying to lure an elk in southwestern Colorado when one of them mistook a bow hunter for prey and fatally shot him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gregory Gabrisch, 31, of Houston, died from a gunshot wound in the San Juan National Forest north of Rico on Friday morning, and one of the Pennsylvania hunters was arrested on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide, a felony.