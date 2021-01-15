Texas lawmaker who was in Capitol tests positive for virus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas House member who rejoined more than 100 lawmakers at the state Capitol said Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19, finding out shortly after they passed rules that do not require testing for themselves as they begin a new legislative session.
Word of the result put at least one other Texas lawmaker into self-quarantine, who said her fears of returning to the Capitol were becoming realized even as the state is setting records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and newly reported deaths.