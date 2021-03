Brett Coomer/AP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of people with COVID-19 who have died in Texas is edging close to 50,000, the third-highest death toll in the nation, researchers reported Tuesday.

Johns Hopkins University researchers said 48,140 people with COVID-19 have died in Texas during the past year. Texas has the nation’s 23rd highest per-capita death rate, according to the university's data.